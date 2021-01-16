Russia says it will follow US out of Open Skies Treaty. Can it still be saved?

Russian leaders on Friday announced plans to leave the Open Skies Treaty, two months after the Trump administration pulled the U.S. out of the pact, further reducing slim hopes that America would rejoin the treaty under incoming President Joe Biden.
If Russia were to leave, it would end a treaty that was signed in 1992 and took effect 10 years later. It allowed the U.S., Russia, and 32 other signatory nations — including most countries in Europe — to fly supervised aerial photography missions over military installations in one another's countries. Collectively, the nations have flown more than 1,500 flights.
In a statement on its website, Russia said the U.S. departure "significantly upended the balance of interests of signatory states."
Nebraska's all-Republican congressional delegation supports the treaty. Sen. Deb Fischer and Rep. Don Bacon, who served on the Armed Services Committees, secured money to replace the two aged, breakdown-prone OC-135 aircraft based at Offutt Air Force Base that have been flying the missions, as well as money for new camera equipment. But last year, then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper diverted funds for the planes to other projects.
Through most of its history, the treaty was uncontroversial and enjoyed bipartisan support in the U.S. But in recent years, the treaty gained critics among a hawkish faction of Republicans who argued that Russia gained more from it than the U.S. and that the Russians had violated treaty rules with certain flight restrictions over the enclave of Kaliningrad and an area along the border with the Republic of Georgia.
Russia denied breaching the treaty.
The anti-treaty activists found a receptive audience in President Donald Trump, who is a skeptic of international agreements. He pulled out of Open Skies last year, arguing that Russian violations made it untenable for the U.S. to remain a party. The withdrawal was completed in November.
The European Union has urged the U.S. to reconsider and called on Russia to stay in the pact and lift flight restrictions. European nations have come to rely on imagery from Open Skies flights to keep tabs on Russian military activities near their borders.
In recent weeks, Russia had insisted to the remaining Open Skies members that it would leave the treaty if they didn't agree to two conditions: They must allow Russian flights over U.S. installations in Europe, and they may not share imagery from Open Skies flights with the U.S.
European leaders balked. That led to Friday's announcement.
"(Russia) wanted assurances from the U.S. NATO allies that they will not be sharing the info they would be getting," Andrey Baklitsky, a senior research fellow at the Euro-Atlantic Security Center in Moscow, said in an e-mail. "It would have meant U.S. allies going on the record siding with Russia against the U.S., which they didn't want to do."
Now the Russian Parliament must vote to leave the treaty, which requires that Russia then give six months' notice of its intent to leave, just as the U.S. did.
U.S. arms control advocates from both parties, as well as European allies, had hoped that Biden — who criticized Trump last spring for his decision to withdraw — would find a way to revive the treaty.
"It's a loss to international security. There are no upsides to this," said Michael Krepon, co-founder of the Stimson Center, a nonpartisan think tank focused on international issues.
Former Defense Secretary Chuck Hagel, who also represented Nebraska as a Republican senator, said he has always supported the treaty and hopes that the U.S. can rejoin it.
"This is classic Trump; he's taken us out of everything," Hagel said. "I hope the Biden administration could find a way to get back into it."
Fischer and Bacon, with help from congressional allies, have set up a path that make that easier.
In the 2020 defense policy bill, they secured the insertion of language requiring the Trump administration to justify any decision to leave Open Skies to Congress. The 2021 version of the bill, passed earlier this month and signed by Trump, included a resolution saying his administration had violated the rule.
That could give Biden an out, if he chooses to take it.
"If the Biden administration were on its toes, it would rejoin the treaty and challenge the Russian Federation to reverse it's position," Krepon said.
Still, Biden is inheriting numerous broken agreements from Trump that may take priority over Open Skies. The New START arms control treaty, which limits deployable nuclear warheads and delivery systems, expires in three weeks. Biden has said he is open to its quick and unconditional extension. Moscow and Washington have discussed the possibility of its extension but have so far failed to overcome their differences.
Biden has drawn several of his nominees from the Center for a New American Security, a center-left think tank. Jim Townsend, an adjunct senior fellow there who studies European and NATO policy, thinks that the new president will find a way to revive Open Skies as part of the New START negotiations.
"I don't think it's as high a priority as New START, but it's a cousin to New START," he said. "I wouldn't make a bet that Open Skies is going to fall apart and be gone. I think there's going to be action, at the appropriate time."
Even if the Russians could be coaxed back into the treaty, analysts say, they are not likely to make it easy for the U.S. to get back in.
"Russia has made clear that it would not accept a simplified procedure in case the U.S. wants to return. The U.S. would need to apply anew," Alexander Graef, an arms control researcher at the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy in Hamburg, Germany, said in an e-mail.
That would mean renegotiating the treaty, then getting ratification from two-thirds of a Senate that is one-half Republican.
"If there is explicit opposition in Congress, it is unlikely that Joe Biden, who after all is a man of the Senate, would act against it," Graef said.
Townsend believes that if there is a path, Biden will take it.
"I do think there's hope," he said. "This is something that a lot of good people are putting their brains on."
This report includes material from the Associated Press.
sliewer@owh.com; twitter.com/Steve Liewer