Russia says it will follow US out of Open Skies Treaty. Can it still be saved?

"I don't think it's as high a priority as New START, but it's a cousin to New START," he said. "I wouldn't make a bet that Open Skies is going to fall apart and be gone. I think there's going to be action, at the appropriate time."

Even if the Russians could be coaxed back into the treaty, analysts say, they are not likely to make it easy for the U.S. to get back in.

"Russia has made clear that it would not accept a simplified procedure in case the U.S. wants to return. The U.S. would need to apply anew," Alexander Graef, an arms control researcher at the Institute for Peace Research and Security Policy in Hamburg, Germany, said in an e-mail.

That would mean renegotiating the treaty, then getting ratification from two-thirds of a Senate that is one-half Republican.

"If there is explicit opposition in Congress, it is unlikely that Joe Biden, who after all is a man of the Senate, would act against it," Graef said.

Townsend believes that if there is a path, Biden will take it.