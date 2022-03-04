Russia's nuclear threats over Ukraine are keeping StratCom busy

With Russian rockets pounding Ukrainian cities and President Vladimir Putin brandishing his plutonium saber, you just know the late-night coffee is brewing deep inside U.S. Strategic Command’s glass tower at Offutt Air Force Base.

Adm. Charles Richard, StratCom’s commander and the keeper of the nation’s nuclear keys, implied as much in video-chat testimony to a House Armed Services subcommittee on Tuesday.

“Due to the unfolding events over the weekend,” Richard said, “I felt it prudent to remain at my headquarters here in Omaha.”

The Russian invasion of Ukraine is more than just the largest land war in Europe since 1945. It also presents the United States with the starkest threat of nuclear conflict since the end of the Cold War, and has thrust Nebraska-based StratCom into an unaccustomed spotlight.

“The men and women of U.S. Strategic Command ... work night and day to deter threats like these,” Nebraska Sen. Deb Fischer said this week in a speech on the Senate floor. “There’s a reason their motto is ‘Peace is Our Profession.’ ”

Putin has compounded the risk with bare-fanged threats sure to make neck hair stand on end in both Omaha and D.C.

“Today’s Russia remains one of the most powerful nuclear states,” Putin said last week. “There should be no doubt for anyone that any potential aggressor will face defeat and ominous consequences should it directly attack our country.”

He ratcheted up tensions another notch Sunday when he ordered Russia’s forces put on a “special regime of high-alert combat” during a strange meeting where he was photographed sitting at one end of a long conference table while his top military commanders gathered at the other.

So far, the U.S. hasn’t responded in kind.

“We know that the president has not placed U.S. nuclear forces on high alert,” said Lana Obradovic, director of the University of Nebraska at Omaha’s Intelligence Community Center of Academic Excellence program. “But I am certain StratCom is observing the situation and working around the clock.”

In StratCom’s cubicles, teams of military and civilian planners earn their pay by envisioning catastrophic threats to the U.S. and its allies, and then drawing up plans to defuse them.

“This is the kind of stuff that they work on — numerous reports written, thousands and thousands of hours of research, gaming out different scenarios that the president and his advisers could face,” said Tyler White, director of the National Security Program at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “You don’t want two nuclear powers going to war with each other.”

The fear of just such a war animated StratCom’s predecessor at Offutt, the Strategic Air Command, for four decades during the Cold War as the U.S. and the USSR eyed each other with a hostile gaze.

In those days, nuclear-armed missiles and bombers stood poised to fire in both countries. Around the world, two generations grew up under the constant threat of nuclear annihilation.

The threat all but evaporated with the fall of the Iron Curtain and the breakup of the Soviet Union. In 1992 SAC, the nation’s Cold War guardian, stood down and was replaced by StratCom.

The new command took on new tasks including space, missile defense, intelligence collection and communications. But StratCom’s public profile faded with the prominence of its signature nuclear mission.

Suddenly, with Putin’s Ukraine incursion, Americans are experiencing a riveting, nuclear-tipped calamity that for many is a brand-new experience.

“StratCom is one of the lesser-thought-about (military) commands,” White said. “Now it kind of takes center stage again because of this crisis.”

The public may be paying attention to nuclear issues for the first time in a long while, but StratCom’s planners have never looked away.

“The strategic deterrence mission is ongoing all the time,” said Rick Evans, executive director of the University of Nebraska’s National Strategic Research Institute, an academic alliance that conducts research for StratCom. “These types of plans are very well-practiced. We’re very proficient at that.”

Evans has been in the room to see plenty of them. The retired Air Force major general served in top positions at StratCom near the end of his 35-year military career, including a stint as acting deputy commander. He retired in 2019.

Evans said he would be more worried about Putin’s nuclear noise-making if StratCom’s intelligence sources indicated he was taking concrete steps toward a nuclear strike, like loading bombs on aircraft or pulling weapons out of storage.

“This is still a regional conflict,” he said. “We have the appropriate forces on status at the right time.”

People may think StratCom’s strategic plans rest on massive retaliation — nuking adversaries to kingdom come. And they do have plans for Armageddon.

But Armageddon represents the failure of nuclear deterrence, Evans said. StratCom’s modern plans employ non-nuclear, and even non-military strategies to keep confrontations from escalating — like diplomacy, information warfare and economic sanctions.

“All these instruments of national power are in play,” he said.

And all of them are in use in Ukraine, including by Ukrainians themselves. Militarily they should be no match for the huge Russian army. But President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has united his own people behind him, and inspired NATO and the world to support his cause.

“He has won the information war,” White said. “This is a space that Putin is used to winning. And he is being absolutely schooled.”

The sympathy for Zelenskyy and his fellow Ukrainians has aided President Joe Biden’s efforts to rally NATO support.

“NATO has certainly demonstrated that it is more united, resilient and resolute than ever before,” said Obradovic. “The unintended consequence of the Russian aggression was that American leadership and NATO's renewed purpose have now led to an increase in defense spending and added credibility.”

Obradovic, an associate professor of political science who has worked closely with StratCom, brings a unique personal perspective to a research portfolio that includes U.S. national security policymaking and post-communist transitions.

At age 16, she fled her home in the former Yugoslavia with her mother as the country collapsed in sectarian violence following the collapse of communist rule. She has witnessed the kind of indiscriminate targeting of civilians now taking place in Ukraine and experienced life as a refugee.

Coincidentally, Obradovic is on a sabbatical in Sarajevo, in her former homeland, recruiting young Bosnian students for a summer program at UNO. In the 1990s, Sarajevo became the battered symbol of the Bosnian war during a four-year siege that killed nearly 14,000 people.

Sarajevens have marched in support of the Ukrainian people, Obradovic said, and feel a special bond to them in their suffering.

“They know a lot about war, perseverance and defiance, which is why so many are horrified by the events in Ukraine,” she said in an email. “The hope is that the world has learned its lessons since Bosnia, that democratic nations will protect international norms and rules, and prevent atrocities and attacks — particularly those aimed at the civilian population from happening again.”

Putin has certainly endured setbacks, with his military bogged down in Ukraine, the world nearly united in its disapproval, international sanctions already crippling Russia’s economy and protesters marching in the streets of his own country.

“Ukraine’s efforts to frustrate the invasion have surpassed expectations,” White said. “He has to feel isolated internationally, and he probably feels isolated internally. His biggest fear is a popular uprising.”

The growing fear is that, feeling cornered, Putin might unsheathe his nuclear sword. Would he really do it?

“That’s an important question that energizes everybody’s minds,” said Christopher Yeaw, NSRI’s associate executive director for strategic deterrence and nuclear programs. “In Putin’s current state of mind, he is certainly leaning forward.”

In the nuclear realm, Yeaw said, Putin has a large number of low-yield tactical or “battlefield” atomic weapons. These are small enough to level a few city blocks, perhaps killing dozens or hundreds of people, instead of destroying an entire city, and killing tens of thousands.

Of course, they would still burn and maim and poison, just on a smaller scale.

“These are nuclear warheads that blur the line between conventional and nuclear,” Yeaw said. “They could take out an entire air base with one strike.”

The U.S. and the USSR both stored up large caches of these “baby nukes” during the Cold War, expecting they might use them should the two sides clash in a European ground war.

Battlefield nuclear weapons weren’t covered by any of the post-Cold War arms agreements. The U.S. got rid of its weapons, seeing no further need for them.

For a time Russia did, too, Yeaw said. But by the 1990s it stopped, after seeing the U.S. become involved in conflicts with Russian allies in the Balkans.

“The Russians made promises that went away,” Yeaw said. “The U.S. is outmatched in the European theater probably 20-to-1. In the Pacific theater, we don’t have any.”

Yeaw helped to write the Pentagon’s 2018 Nuclear Posture Review, which provided for the addition of two new types of tactical nuclear weapons in the U.S. arsenal: the W-76-2 Trident submarine warhead, which was deployed in 2020, and the Sea-Launched Cruise Missile, which is still on the drawing board.

The W-76-2 is about 5 to 7 kilotons — less than 10% as powerful as the W-76 Trident missile it is derived from, and less than half the strength of the bomb that leveled Hiroshima, Japan, at the end of World War II.

Battlefield nuclear weapons are opposed by arms-control advocates, who believe their lesser firepower compared with larger city-killing weapons might tempt a cornered, desperate leader to use them. Doing so would clearly cross a red line.

“Any use of nuclear weapons is going to have strategic implications,” Evans said. “If you actually use one of these things, if you break the seal, it opens you up to a whole different variety of outcomes.”

So — would Putin really use one?

“That’s the $60 million question,” Yeaw said.

The United States is trying to stay out of a direct confrontation with Russia. It’s not clear how Biden would respond if Putin detonates a battlefield nuke in Ukraine.

“How do you deal with a country that is willing to use nuclear weapons, in a war that you’re not in?” White said. “It’s hard to believe there’s going to be no response.”

Part of Yeaw’s job since joining NSRI is to prepare war games for StratCom planners to play, simulating real-life situations.

In 2019, his team created one and blandly named it the “Limited Nuclear Employment War Game.” It plays out a conflict between NATO and Russia over Russian expansionism in Ukraine.

He has played it a number of times. So have planners at StratCom.

Yeaw doesn’t want to say exactly how it ends.

“What could happen is the whole realm of scary possibilities,” he said. “Once you start down the path of war, things take on a life of their own.”

He’s been thinking about that game in recent weeks.

“I hope I don’t watch it on TV,” Yeaw said.

One of the key points in any StratCom plan to avert war is to give the adversary a face-saving way to back out, said Michelle Black, deterrence researcher and assistant professor of political science at NSRI.

She, too, has been in the room. Her tour in the Army from 2001-05 included deployments to Iraq, Kuwait and Qatar as a psychological operations specialist. She worked seven years at StratCom in a civilian post as an adversary deterrence analyst. She worked there when Putin seized Crimea in 2014.

“Since Crimea, (Ukraine) has been a target of attention. Understanding how things could escalate has been a priority,” Black said. “I would have confidence in saying that a portion of this has been planned out.”

She sees Putin as a rational actor.

“Putin’s a strategist. He has smart people around him,” she said. “Maybe Putin's not ready for an off-ramp yet."

Yeaw’s concern is what happens if NATO corners Putin so effectively that the off-ramps are gone.

“There’s a cornered bear that’s still trying to lash out,” Yeaw said. “I wouldn’t want to be in front of the bear’s paw.”

In his testimony this week, StratCom’s Adm. Richard worked to reassure jittery members of Congress.

“Please make no mistake,” he said, “StratCom’s forces are ready.”

