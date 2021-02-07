SAC Museum lands F-117 Nighthawk attack jet made famous in the Gulf War

“It’s a really cool-looking aircraft,” York said.

It also incorporated design lessons from the SR-71 Blackbird and B-1 bombers to make the F-117 nearly invisible to enemy radar.

“The engineers and designers are shrinking the image. The F-117 is the pinnacle of that,” York said.

The Nighthawk lost its aura of invulnerability, though, when Serb anti-aircraft gunners shot one down during the 1999 bombing campaign in Yugoslavia. Pieces of that plane are still on display in Belgrade.

The jets saw action in both Iraq and Afghanistan, but the Air Force retired them in 2007-08 in favor of the up-and-coming F-22 and F-35 jets.

Instead of scrapping them, though, Congress ordered them into “Type 1000” storage in hangars at the Tonopah Test Range Airport, their longtime base. That would allow them to be brought if necessary.

Still, in 2017 Congress ordered the Air Force to begin disposing of about 50 F-117s still in storage.

That’s how one became available to the SAC Museum this year. York said the museum chose tail number 831 (short for 85-0831, which indicates the model year and production number), a longtime test aircraft for the F-117 program.