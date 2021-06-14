Same-sex couple complete adoption that Nebraska judge tried to block

LINCOLN — Kelly Hoagland and Maria Salas Valdez expected to walk out of a Dixon County courtroom a year ago as the legal parents of the child they had been raising since birth.

Instead, they were stunned to hear the judge at the hearing declare that he was tossing out their adoption petition.

Describing himself as “old-fashioned,” Dixon County Judge Douglas Luebe told them that the “plain ordinary language” of state adoption law does not permit a “wife and wife” to adopt. Any other conclusion, he continued, would turn the court into an “imagination station.”

“I was shocked,” Hoagland said. “I had to turn around and ask the lawyer, did he just say what I thought he said? I couldn’t understand why he did what he did.”

The turn of events left the Wakefield, Nebraska, couple in dismay and their daughter, Yasmin, in legal limbo.

The story was different two weeks ago, when the family returned to the courthouse in Ponca, Nebraska, with a different judge presiding and a Nebraska Supreme Court decision in their hands.