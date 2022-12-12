Sargent man dies in rollover crash in central Nebraska

A 58-year-old man died over the weekend in a rollover crash northwest of the village of Merna in central Nebraska.
John Lytle of Sargent, Nebraska, was ejected from a 1995 Ford Ranger pickup truck and pronounced dead at the scene of the Saturday afternoon crash, according to the Custer County Sheriff’s Office. He was not wearing a seat belt. Investigators determined that Lytle was northbound on Victoria Spring Road at 4:10 p.m. He failed to navigate a curve, causing the pickup to leave the roadway and roll several times.
Merna is located about 10 miles northwest of Broken Bow. Sargent is about 30 miles northeast of Broken Bow.
