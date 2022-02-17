Saunders County officials, farmers putting up cash rewards to halt copper thefts

Saunders County authorities tired of copper wiring thieves damaging center pivot irrigation systems are hoping cash rewards of up to $1,500 will lead to arrests.

Kevin Stukenholtz, the Saunders County sheriff, said Thursday that Crime Stoppers and a number of area farmers are stepping up to offer money for information about the recent thefts. Several farmers near Yutan have reported their irrigation systems have been damaged by thieves, but Stukenholtz said the problem is countywide.

"It's very frustrating, because some farmers have been victimized more than once," Stukenholtz said. "We're just hopeful that some of these (thieves) have associates who may be inclined to give us some leads for cash rewards."

The FBI has said that copper thieves threaten critical U.S. infrastructure by targeting electrical substations, cellular phone towers, telephone land lines, railroads, water wells, construction sites and vacant homes. The theft of copper from these targets disrupts the flow of electricity, telecommunications, transportation, water supplies, heating and emergency services.

Stukenholtz said copper thieves typically are drug users. Scrap dealers who don't question where the material comes from are another part of the problem, Stukenholtz said.

"Normally, we find that there's drug use involved, and some of these people are very difficult to catch," Stukenholtz said. "They are causing thousands of dollars worth of damage for a couple hundred dollars of copper. We would hope that scrap dealers see these people who don't appear to have a job and question where the copper comes from."

Recently, an increase in the theft of copper wiring used for streetlights along Interstate 80 exit ramps in Omaha became cause for concern among city officials. The cost of the work to replace the missing miles of cables will total more than $170,000.

Anyone with information about the Saunders County thefts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 402-443-8181 or go to www.saunderscountycrimestoppers.com and click on “Webtips.” In Omaha, anyone with information about copper thefts is urged to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers at 402-444-STOP.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.