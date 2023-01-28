Saunders County Sheriff releases name of woman killed in crash near Prague

Investigators have identified the woman killed in a two-car vehicle crash in Saunders County Wednesday night.

Jackilyn J. Potter-Buckendahl, 24, of Prague, Nebraska, passed away at the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, according to a press release from the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Two children also suffered injuries in the crash.

About 8:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash site, which was on Nebraska Highway 79 south of County Road W, about four miles north of Prague.

Investigators determined that a 2007 Toyota Camry driven by Payton R. Pruett, 20, of Lincoln, was northbound on Highway 79. It appeared that the driver lost control of the car, which entered the east ditch. He then overcorrected and the car crossed the center line, striking a southbound 2001 Buick Regal, the Sheriff’s Office said.

The Buick came to rest in the west ditch. The Camry ended up on its top in the highway’s northbound lane.

All five people involved in the crash were taken to Fremont Methodist Health. Some, including Potter-Buckendahl, were later were transferred to the Nebraska Medical Center.

Potter-Buckendahl was in the front passenger seat of the Buick. Two children who were in the Buick, ages 3 and 6, also were injured. The 3-year-old has life-threatening injuries, and the 6-year-old has injuries that aren’t considered life-threatening, the Sheriff’s Office said.

Pruett suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

The driver of the Buick was hospitalized with serious injuries that also were not considered life-threatening.

The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office and the Nebraska State Patrol are investigating the crash.

Prague is about 55 miles west of Omaha.

