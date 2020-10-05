Saunders County sheriff says he's not seeking civilians' help with law enforcement operations

A recent social media post suggesting that Saunders County Sheriff Kevin Stukenholtz is enlisting civilians to help with law enforcement operations is not true, Stukenholtz said Monday.

A recent Facebook post by a group called Oath Keepers claimed that Stukenholtz "wishes to meet patriots and citizens interested in helping out should unrest and calamity befall us in the coming months."

The Southern Poverty Law Center, which monitors extremist groups in the United States, says Oath Keepers is "one of the largest radical antigovernment groups in the U.S. today."

The Oath Keepers group claimed that Stukenholtz would be in attendance for a meeting to discuss civilian assistance.

The post said Stukenholtz "has mentioned concealed carry permits as a way to select people he would help train." It also described plans for members to meet at a park near 192nd Street and West Dodge Road in the event of a civil disturbance.

Stukenholtz said he isn't involved with the group and his name was being used without his permission. He said "it's ridiculous" to believe that he would deputize civilians with concealed carry permits.