Saunders County sheriff's deputy injured in crash continues to recover

  • Updated
  • 0

The Saunders County sheriff's deputy who was injured Friday night when his cruiser left the road and landed in a creek continues to recover, the Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Around 10 p.m. Friday, Deputy Dominic Leuck tried to stop a speeding vehicle on Nebraska Highway 79 west of Malmo. The vehicle turned onto a county road and headed east before the driver lost control and the vehicle rolled into a field.

Leuck then lost control of his cruiser, which ended up in a creek and caught fire.

The speeding driver, a 26-year-old man from Prague, sustained minor injuries. He was taken to the Saunders County Jail.

Leuck was taken to Saunders Medical Center in Wahoo and later transferred to Creighton University Medical Center-Bergan Mercy Hospital in Omaha.

Leuck's injuries including a broken rib, a torn ligament in his ankle, a broken cheek bone, bruising of his lungs, a concussion, bruises and cuts, the Sheriff's Office said. He was released from the hospital Saturday.

The Nebraska State Patrol is investigating both crashes.

bob.glissmann@owh.com, 402-444-1109, twitter.com/BobGlissmann

Bob Glissmann helps cover public safety and weather events as an editor on The World-Herald's breaking news desk. Follow him on Twitter @BobGlissmann. Phone: 402-444-1109.

