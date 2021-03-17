 Skip to main content
Scammers taking aim at Nebraskans' stimulus checks
Nebraskans have begun receiving stimulus payments provided under the American Rescue Plan — and scammers know it.   

The $1,400 payments began showing up in people's bank accounts this week. They're part of President Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion stimulus plan that includes delivering payments to low- and middle-income families. 

A new scam is making the rounds that is designed to separate Nebraskans from their stimulus checks. This email attempts to scare recipients into thinking they have to act fast of lose their stimulus payment. 

Scammers have begun sending out emails designed to scare recipients into thinking they have opted out of receiving the money, said Julie Kalkowski, executive director of Creighton University’s Financial Hope Collaborative. 

The organization seeks to help low- to moderate-income families achieve financial stability.

The email Kalkowski herself received Tuesday begins, "Your request for stimulus cancellation has been approved!" The email includes a link to “cancel the request” despite the fact that no such request was ever made. 

The wording of the email is designed to scare recipients into hurriedly clicking on a link to halt the cancellation "request," Kalkowski said. That's the first step of a scheme to steal your money. 

"They are preying on the fear of people that they won't get a check," Kalkowski said. "Immediately, they are trying to make you afraid so you will react. Then they try to pretend they are here to help."

Creighton University's IT department confirmed Kalkowski's suspicion that the email was the work of scammers. She deleted the email and reported the phishing attempt to the Better Business Bureau. 

"There are a lot of scammers are out there circling in the water, and the last thing (low-income earners) need is to have someone stealing their money," she said.

Kalkowski urged people not to fall for emotional approaches or reply to unsolicited emails, texts or phone calls. In addition, she said, people never should pay a fee to "speed up" the delivery of their stimulus check. 

kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272

