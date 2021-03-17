Scammers taking aim at Nebraskans' stimulus checks

MoneyTips

Gone are the days of having to call a 1-800 number to interact with customer service teams. With the rise of social media, support is often available around the clock. If you've ever called out a company on social media for bad service, you know they can be quick to respond. Don't be in a rush to dive in and hand over your details – a relatively new scam called “angler phishing” targets social media users by impersonating legitimate support accounts. You could be at risk.

What Exactly is Angler Phishing?

Picture this: your bank just bounced a check they shouldn't have, and now your insurance company is claiming you missed a payment. Understandably, you're steamed. You tag your bank in a scathing social media post about the terrible service. Next thing you know, the bank's support account responds inviting you to click a link to chat with them directly to resolve the...