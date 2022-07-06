Schuyler teen drowns while fishing along Platte River near Columbus

A 17-year-old from Schuyler drowned while fishing near Columbus Tuesday afternoon, according to the Platte County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff’s deputies and Columbus Fire and Rescue responded to the area of Tailrace Park for a reported drowning in the Platte River around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Law enforcement learned that the 17-year-old had been fishing in the area where the Loup Power District's canal meets the Platte River when he was swept away in the current, the Sheriff's Office said.

Local volunteers with airboats and a LifeNet helicopter searched the river for over two hours Tuesday but were unsuccessful.

The search continued Wednesday with assistance from Nebraska Game and Parks and the Colfax County Sheriff's Office, and the body was recovered from the river around 11:45 a.m., the Sheriff's Office said.

The Sheriff’s Office has not yet released the identity of the deceased.