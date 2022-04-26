Scottsbluff man dies when pickup truck strikes parked semi

A 30-year-old western Nebraska man died early Tuesday when the pickup truck he was driving struck a parked semitrailer.

Andres J. Gutierrez, of Scottsbluff, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Mark Overman. The pickup hit the semi about 12:15 a.m. on South 21st Avenue just south of 42nd Street near the Scottsbluff city limits, the sheriff said.

Overman said 21st Avenue, also known as Sugar Factory Road, was closed for electrical infrastructure repairs following a severe windstorm over the weekend. The trailer was parked among construction equipment on the roadway.

Investigators determined that Gutierrez was heading south on Sugar Factory Road and bypassed barricades blocking off the area. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

