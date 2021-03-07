Scottsbluff once again in major movie spotlight with 'Nomadland'

McDormand was also shown in front of the Midwest Theater in Scottsbluff and at a gas station and local restaurant. It made up less than 10% of the film, which was shot in five states.

Lehl doesn’t know the economic impact “Nomadland’’ brought to Scottsbluff because it was a small crew and a short stay. But she estimates that the monthlong shooting for “Buster Scruggs” brought in about $3 million from hotels, caterers, law enforcement and extras. A firetruck had to be on set at all times.

“For ‘Buster Scruggs,’ they wanted the area to be kind of brown, so they shot at the end of August and first part of September,’’ Lehl said. “They were from California, and they were buying hats and scarves and gloves. It gets cold at night.’’

“Street Outlaws’’ brought a crew of about 80 plus the drivers and their families from across the United States, providing a needed shot of revenue for several businesses last fall during the economic downturn due to the coronavirus, she said.

It’s not the first time that Zhao has filmed in the Midwest. She shot “Songs My Brother Taught Me’’ at the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota. “The Rider’’ also was made in South Dakota, with a livestock auction shot in Rushville, Nebraska.