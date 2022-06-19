Scottsbluff woman killed, man arrested in Deuel County crash

One person was killed and three others injured in a crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska on Saturday night.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, troopers were called to a crash on I-80 near the Nebraska-Colorado border about 11:15 p.m.

Preliminary reports from the State Patrol said that a Dodge Caravan carrying four people was traveling west when it was struck from behind by a semitrailer, causing the Caravan to roll and eject the front-seat passenger. The passenger, Haroldene Rodriguez, 55, of Scottsbluff, was declared dead at the scene.

The driver of the Caravan, Leopoldo Rodriguez, 43, and two children riding in the back seat were transported to Sidney Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The driver of the semi, Atinder Singh, 30, of Bellerose, New York, was not injured. Singh was arrested on charges of motor vehicle homicide and careless driving and booked into the Cheyenne County Jail.

