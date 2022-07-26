Second earthquake in less than two weeks rattles south-central Nebraska

For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth shook under south-central Nebraska.

The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude-3.6 earthquake approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior in Jewell County, Kansas.

The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7 a.m.

By about 11:30 a.m., 10 people reported feeling the quake, according to USGS.

Tuesday's earthquake comes after a 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area and at the same depth on July 17.