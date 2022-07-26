 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Second earthquake in less than two weeks rattles south-central Nebraska

  • Updated
  • 0
Tuesday earthquake

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake shook south-central Nebraska Tuesday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

 U.S. GEOLOGICAL SURVEY

For the second time in less than 10 days, the earth shook under south-central Nebraska.

The U.S. Geological Survey on Tuesday recorded a magnitude-3.6 earthquake approximately 5 miles west-southwest of Superior in Jewell County, Kansas.

The quake, which occurred approximately 3 miles underground, was recorded shortly after 7 a.m.

By about 11:30 a.m., 10 people reported feeling the quake, according to USGS.

Tuesday's earthquake comes after a 3.7-magnitude earthquake was reported in the same area and at the same depth on July 17.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

EU reaches deal to ration gas amid Russian cut-off fears

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert