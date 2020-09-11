Second Nebraska prison under quarantine; state stops accepting new male inmates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Omaha World-Herald, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LINCOLN — A COVID-19 outbreak forced a second state prison to go into quarantine on Friday, and this shutdown may end up affecting local jails as well.

The State Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, which serves as the intake point for new male prisoners, was put on quarantine after a jump in infections among inmates.

No new male inmates are being accepted by the state, which, if the quarantine persists, could cause overcrowding at county jails, which transfer those convicted of serious crimes to state prisons.

"If this drags on for a while, it could clog us up," said Douglas County Corrections Director Michael Myers. His jail, which holds about 1,200 inmates, sends about 1,000 a year to the state, he said.

Testing of more than 200 inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on Thursday found 30 inmates, from multiple housing units, positive for COVID-19.

Before Thursday, 15 inmates at the prison had tested positive.