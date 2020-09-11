Second Nebraska prison under quarantine; state stops accepting new male inmates

LINCOLN — A COVID-19 outbreak forced a second state prison to go into quarantine on Friday, and this shutdown may end up affecting local jails as well.
The State Diagnostic and Evaluation Center in Lincoln, which serves as the intake point for new male prisoners, was put on quarantine after a jump in infections among inmates.
No new male inmates are being accepted by the state, which, if the quarantine persists, could cause overcrowding at county jails, which transfer those convicted of serious crimes to state prisons.
"If this drags on for a while, it could clog us up," said Douglas County Corrections Director Michael Myers. His jail, which holds about 1,200 inmates, sends about 1,000 a year to the state, he said.
Testing of more than 200 inmates at the Diagnostic and Evaluation Center on Thursday found 30 inmates, from multiple housing units, positive for COVID-19.
Before Thursday, 15 inmates at the prison had tested positive.
The facility, which is designed to hold 160 inmates, is the most overcrowded in the state prison system, which is the second-most overcrowded in the nation. The prison has regularly held more than three times its capacity this year, requiring dozens of inmates each night to sleep on plastic cots in open day rooms. It held 432 inmates on Friday, a reduction that may reflect that fewer sentencing hearings are being held across the state.
The state's largest prison, the State Penitentiary, was placed under quarantine on Aug. 30. Of more than 400 inmates tested there, at least 82 had tested positive as of Thursday.
But on Friday, the Corrections Department said the quarantine had been partially lifted at the penitentiary, with some housing units still closed off.
As of Thursday night, 76 corrections employees have been diagnosed with COVID-19. Sixty-one of those employees have already recovered, a department spokeswoman said.
The recent outbreaks at state prisons come after Nebraska's correctional facilities had seen very few cases during the first few months of the pandemic.
The Douglas County Jail also saw few infections until early August, when it had to lock down nine of its 29 housing units to prevent the spread of the highly contagious virus. At one point, Myers said, he had 50 correctional officers absent because of COVID-19.
But on Friday, he said the situation had improved markedly. Only four housing units were still under quarantine, and only two or three officers could not work because of the virus, he said.
Myers said the county upgraded its personal protection gear, including requiring protective N-95 masks on staff, which helped stop the spread.
Prisons and jails have been identified as prime locations for the spread of the virus because social distancing is difficult. Some state and federal prisons have released inmates to reduce crowding and avoid the spread of COVID-19.
In March, Myers worked to release some County Jail inmates so a separate quarantine unit could be established. The state prison system has not released anyone, and has instead employed a strategy of fighting the virus "in place."
