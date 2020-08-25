Secretary of state: Gambling petitions not eligible for ballot; legal challenge expected

Nebraska voters might not get a chance to vote this fall on whether to allow casino gambling at racetracks, despite three petitions with the necessary signatures.
Secretary of State Bob Evnen announced Tuesday that his office found problems with the ballot language of the initiatives, and that was enough to keep all three measures off the ballot. A court challenge by the petitions' backers is expected.
Evnen said the initiatives violated a state requirement that the measures stick to a single issue and be clear.
The initiatives, if allowed and approved, would amend the state constitution to legalize casino gambling at horse tracks and set up the laws to regulate and tax the industry.
Supporters of the initiatives have pointed to a study they commissioned that said the six proposed casinos would generate more than $300 million a year and create more than 4,500 new jobs.
Racetracks near Omaha, Lincoln, South Sioux City, Columbus, Hastings and Grand Island would be eligible to host expanded gambling.
Gov. Pete Ricketts and other opponents of expanded gambling have argued that the additional revenue is not worth the accompanying increase in bankruptcies, domestic disputes and social problems.
Evnen said all three initiatives had the same primary purpose, allowing expanded gambling in Nebraska, both at horse tracks and on Native American lands.
He considered at least one of the initiatives, using tax proceeds from expanded gambling for property tax relief, to be logrolling, or a political exchange of favors, which he said is prohibited.
“Part of the protection of the right of initiative is to assure that such petitions are neither misleading nor manipulative,” Evnen said.
Evnen said his office received complaints from three Nebraskans and their lawyers objecting to various parts of the petitions.
Lance Morgan, Ho-Chunk’s Inc.'s president and CEO, said the language of the ballot initiatives has been out for more than a year. He said it's interesting to note that the citizen complaints arrived at the Secretary of State's Office at the same time in early August that Ricketts wrote a column opposing expanded gambling. His group and others backed the measures.
“The delay in responding makes me concerned that this is designed to thwart the will of the people," he said.
Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, said her group, which includes horse racing, Ho-Chunk and other groups backing the initiatives, will win in court.
"Over 475,000 signatures were obtained by us," she said. "The Secretary of State specifically is denying Nebraskans their constitutional right to make a decision on this issue."
The Secretary of State has until Sept. 11 to certify the November ballot. The first ballots by mail will be sent out at the end of September. The election is Nov. 3.
aaron.sanderford@owh.com, 402-444-1135,
