Secretary of state: Gambling petitions not eligible for ballot; legal challenge expected

He considered at least one of the initiatives, using tax proceeds from expanded gambling for property tax relief, to be logrolling, or a political exchange of favors, which he said is prohibited.

“Part of the protection of the right of initiative is to assure that such petitions are neither misleading nor manipulative,” Evnen said.

Evnen said his office received complaints from three Nebraskans and their lawyers objecting to various parts of the petitions.

Lance Morgan, Ho-Chunk’s Inc.'s president and CEO, said the language of the ballot initiatives has been out for more than a year. He said it's interesting to note that the citizen complaints arrived at the Secretary of State's Office at the same time in early August that Ricketts wrote a column opposing expanded gambling. His group and others backed the measures.

“The delay in responding makes me concerned that this is designed to thwart the will of the people," he said.

Lynne McNally, executive vice president of the Nebraska Horsemen’s Benevolent and Protective Association, said her group, which includes horse racing, Ho-Chunk and other groups backing the initiatives, will win in court.