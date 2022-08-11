 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Semi driver killed when truck collides with freight train near Juniata, Nebraska

The driver of a semitrailer truck was killed when the semi he was driving collided with a freight train west of Juniata, Nebraska.

Around 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, Adams County sheriff's deputies were called to the scene of the crash, which was a quarter-mile south of 12th Street Road and Roseland Avenue.

The semi, which was loaded with grain and heading north, collided with a westbound Burlington Northern freight train. The 29-year-old semi driver was from rural Kearney, but the Adams County Sheriff's Office couldn't release more details until after meeting with the man's relatives.

Juniata is about seven miles west of Hastings.

