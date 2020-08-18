Sen. Ernie Chambers conducts one-man protest over veto by Gov. Ricketts

LINCOLN — State Sen. Ernie Chambers of Omaha conducted a one-man protest Tuesday outside the State Capitol, holding a sign claiming that Gov. Pete Ricketts' veto of a bill "exposed his racism."
The governor vetoed seven bills passed by the State Legislature last week, including his Saturday veto of Legislative Bill 1060, which would ban job discrimination based on a person's natural hair texture or style.
The bill was sought by a group of Black women who had faced discrimination due to their "Afro" hairstyle, Chambers said, and had been amended to address technical problems pointed out by the Nebraska Attorney General's Office.
The measure had no opposition except for the governor, he said, and his veto "showed that he was doing it based on racism, because it was a bill designed to protect Black people."
Messages sent to the governor's office seeking comment were not immediately returned Tuesday morning. In his veto message, Ricketts said that while he supported the intent of LB 1060, it had technical problems. He said he would work to improve and pass the bill at the beginning of the 2021 session in January.
LB 1060 passed on final reading with the support of 27 senators, which is three fewer than would be needed to overcome a gubernatorial veto. But because lawmakers had already gone home for the year, there was no opportunity to mount an override effort.
Chambers, who leaves office at the end of the year because of term limits, said that holding a sign along a busy street in Lincoln was the best step he could take to object to the veto. "This is the best that's available to me now, and I have to do it," he said.
The ACLU of Nebraska and some racial justice groups have called on the governor and state lawmakers to convene a special session of the Legislature to focus on police reform and other racial justice issues. The groups said those issues weren't adequately addressed during the regular session, which ended Thursday. The groups also noted that lawmakers did not have an opportunity to try to override Ricketts' veto of the hair discrimination bill.
Nebraska's state senators
Julie Slama
Robert Clements
Carol Blood
Robert Hilkemann
Mike McDonnell
Machaela Cavanaugh
Tony Vargas
Megan Hunt
Sara Howard
Wendy DeBoer
Ernie Chambers
Steve Lathrop
Justin Wayne
John Arch
Lynne Walz
Ben Hansen
Joni Albrecht
Brett Lindstrom
Jim Scheer
John McCollister
Mike Hilgers
Mike Moser
Bruce Bostelman
Mark Kolterman
Suzanne Geist
Matt Hansen
Anna Wishart
Patty Pansing Brooks
Kate Bolz
Myron Dorn
Rick Kolowski
Tom Brandt
Steve Halloran
Curt Friesen
Dan Quick
Matt Williams
John Lowe
Dave Murman
Lou Ann Linehan
Tim Gragert
Tom Briese
Mike Groene
Tom Brewer
Dan Hughes
Sue Crawford
Adam Morfeld
Steve Erdman
John Stinner
Andrew La Grone
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-473-9584,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!