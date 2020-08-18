Sen. Ernie Chambers conducts one-man protest over veto by Gov. Ricketts

LB 1060 passed on final reading with the support of 27 senators, which is three fewer than would be needed to overcome a gubernatorial veto. But because lawmakers had already gone home for the year, there was no opportunity to mount an override effort.

Chambers, who leaves office at the end of the year because of term limits, said that holding a sign along a busy street in Lincoln was the best step he could take to object to the veto. "This is the best that's available to me now, and I have to do it," he said.

The ACLU of Nebraska and some racial justice groups have called on the governor and state lawmakers to convene a special session of the Legislature to focus on police reform and other racial justice issues. The groups said those issues weren't adequately addressed during the regular session, which ended Thursday. The groups also noted that lawmakers did not have an opportunity to try to override Ricketts' veto of the hair discrimination bill.

