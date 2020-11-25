Sen. Mike Groene says 'an ignorant mob' shamed him over coronavirus

LINCOLN — State Sen. Mike Groene of North Platte said Tuesday that he “went through a shaming” over his comments about catching COVID-19.
In a column written for constituents, the pugnacious and outspoken lawmaker defended himself against what he called “an ignorant mob” who are told what to think by Twitter, the internet and “biased media.”
“I was told I was selfish, irresponsible and ignorant besides many other colorful terms,” he said.
Groene said the criticism began in early November after he emailed legislative colleagues to explain his diagnosis and make clear that he would not be attending a planned legislative meeting.
According to his column, he was tested for the virus Nov. 2 and received a positive result three days later. He said he attended a legislative hearing on Oct. 23 where two testifiers tested positive and another hearing on Oct. 27, but believes he most likely got infected by his office staff on Oct. 28 or 29.
He said he has recovered fully from about 10 days of minor flu-like symptoms.
Groene said the attacks have focused on one statement: “I finally got my wish and (contracted) the COVID-19 virus. As I suspected it would happen.”
In the column, the 65-year-old senator said he had expected to encounter the virus eventually and did not believe he was at high risk because of his “strong immune system” and lack of other serious medical conditions.
“I did not pursue the virus; it found me and no other cases have been traced to me,” he said.
Groene said the “hate email” started after his email to colleagues was made public on Twitter, along with “false accusations that I was irresponsible,” which he blamed on a senator “who is antagonistic toward me.”
Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln retweeted Groene’s email along with a comment that the senator had chaired the Oct. 27 Education Committee hearing “where he presided without a mask and coughing the entire time.”
Groene does not wear masks, at least in legislative settings. In his column, he said he relies on social distancing as the best precaution against the coronavirus and questioned the reliability of masks. Federal and state health experts recommend mask-wearing in public as the most effective way to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.
The western Nebraska senator also has drawn flak for hitting back at his critics, calling them fanatics and stupid and telling them they needed to crawl out from under their beds, stop living in fear and stop using the coronavirus to scare others.
