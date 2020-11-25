Sen. Mike Groene says 'an ignorant mob' shamed him over coronavirus

In the column, the 65-year-old senator said he had expected to encounter the virus eventually and did not believe he was at high risk because of his “strong immune system” and lack of other serious medical conditions.

“I did not pursue the virus; it found me and no other cases have been traced to me,” he said.

Groene said the “hate email” started after his email to colleagues was made public on Twitter, along with “false accusations that I was irresponsible,” which he blamed on a senator “who is antagonistic toward me.”

Sen. Adam Morfeld of Lincoln retweeted Groene’s email along with a comment that the senator had chaired the Oct. 27 Education Committee hearing “where he presided without a mask and coughing the entire time.”

Groene does not wear masks, at least in legislative settings. In his column, he said he relies on social distancing as the best precaution against the coronavirus and questioned the reliability of masks. Federal and state health experts recommend mask-wearing in public as the most effective way to reduce the chances of spreading the coronavirus.