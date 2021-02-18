 Skip to main content
Service to treasurers' offices across Nebraska restored after issues arose Thursday
Treasurers' offices across Nebraska regained their ability to process transactions Thursday after a computer network issue arose at the state level.

Douglas County Treasurer John Ewing said in a press release that those in his office "sincerely regret any inconvenience this caused taxpayers."

alia.conley@owh.com, 402-444-1068, twitter.com/aliaconleyOWH

