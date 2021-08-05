Shiny new 'Looking Glass' on display at SAC Museum after 6-year restoration.

The Looking Glass mission grew out of the post-Sputnik shock over the Soviet Union’s new space capabilities, something the U.S. at first could not match after the satellite was launched in 1957.

SAC officials knew that meant their headquarters, seemingly safe deep in the Nebraska heartland from even the longest-range nuclear-armed Russian bombers, would soon be vulnerable to nuclear-tipped ICBMs. So would their strategic bombers at several bases in the Midwest.

That meant the U.S. nuclear arsenal could be all but wiped out.

“They were vulnerable, and they would be lost immediately,” Hopkins said in an interview.

In early 1960, SAC equipped five of its new four-engine KC-135A refueling tankers with seats and communications equipment to become airborne command posts. In 1964 and 1965, SAC took delivery of 17 of the jets specifically configured for the Looking Glass mission (so called because its launch and communication systems “mirrored” SAC’s on the ground) and designated them as EC-135Cs.

Every eight hours, an EC-135C took off from Offutt to relieve the last one, always with a SAC general officer to command a battle staff if needed. They flew orbits over the Midwest but didn’t have time to get bored because they conducted drills and ran through checklists.