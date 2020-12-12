 Skip to main content
Shop with the Sheriff back for 21st year in Iowa's Pottawattamie County
Shop with the Sheriff back for 21st year in Iowa's Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office hosted its 21st annual Shop with the Sheriff on Saturday.

The Sheriff's Office in western Iowa shopped for 72 kids in 33 families with the help of donations from the community. Unlike most years, officers were not able to spend their morning shopping with the kids. 

Instead, families drove through the Sheriff's Office parking lot to pick up their gifts and see Santa. The office reported that it was able to spend $200 on each child.

The families also were given a gift card to help purchase food to cook a holiday meal.

