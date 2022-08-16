Sioux City man dies in two-vehicle crash in northeast Nebraska

A man from Sioux City, Iowa, was killed in a two-vehicle crash near the town of Newcastle in far northeast Nebraska.

Anthony Amo, 49, was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene about three miles west of Newcastle on Nebraska Highway 12, according to a spokesman for the Nebraska State Patrol. The crash occurred about 7:40 a.m. Monday one mile east of the intersection with Nebraska Highway 15.

Investigators determined that Amo was westbound on Highway 12 in a Hondo Civic when it crossed the center line and collided with an eastbound semitrailer truck. The driver of the semi was not injured.

The crash remains under investigation.