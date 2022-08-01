Sioux City woman dies, four others injured in four-vehicle crash south of Fremont

An 81-year-old woman from Sioux City, Iowa, died and four other people were seriously injured in a four-vehicle crash Sunday just south of Fremont.

The crash occurred about 1:30 p.m. on U.S. Highway 77 between Nebraska Highway 109 and the Platte River bridge, according to the Saunders County Sheriff's Office. Kathleen A. Duggan was flown to the Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, where she died.

Investigators determined that Duggan was driving a 2020 Mazda northbound on Highway 77 when it collided with a southbound 2006 Kia Sorento driven by Janet Kaup, 57, of Carthage, Missouri. Both vehicles "drifted toward the center of the roadway" before the collision, the Sheriff's Office said.

The collision caused the Mazda to veer into the southbound lanes and cause a secondary collision with a southbound 2012 Kia Forte driven by Jaden Cover, 22, of Omaha. In addition, the Sorento veered into the northbound lane and collided with a 2017 Ford F-250 pickup truck driven by Matthew Haupt, 37, of Lincoln.

Two occupants of the Sorento were flown by medical helicopter to the Nebraska Medical Center. Haupt and Cover were taken to a Fremont hospital for treatment of their injuries.

Multiple people had to be cut out of vehicles, officials said.