Six people die after vehicle hits tree in east Lincoln

Five men and a woman died Sunday from the injuries they received when a vehicle crashed into a tree in east Lincoln.

The collision occurred near 56th and Randolph Streets, according to a spokesman for the Lincoln Police Department. Officers responded to the area around 2:15 a.m. after receiving a 911 call from an iPhone recording that indicated the owner of the phone was in a severe crash and was not responding.

First responders found that an eastbound Honda Accord had struck a tree on Randolph Street. A 24-year-old woman was extricated from the wreck and taken to a hospital where she later died.

The driver of the vehicle was a 22-year-old man. He and four other men, ages 22, 22, 23 and 21 were pronounced dead at the scene.

"This is the worst crash in Lincoln in recent memory," Assistant Police Chief Michon Morrow said in a press release. "Our hearts are heavy for the victims' families."

The names of the injured and deceased are being withheld pending notification of families, police said. All of the vehicle's occupants are from Lincoln.

The vehicle was completely demolished and had to be removed on a flatbed truck. The speed limit on Randolph Street is 25 mph.

Anyone with information about the crash, including video evidence, is urged to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.