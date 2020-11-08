Slow at the polls? UNL researchers are studying how to speed things up

When you lined up to vote in Omaha or Lincoln on Tuesday, somebody might have been watching you.
At selected polling places in Douglas and Lancaster Counties, pairs of students associated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln timed how long it took voters to check in and how long it took them to vote. The students also observed when voters arrived to come up with peak voting times.
They are part of a research partnership of engineers and political scientists at the University of Rhode Island and Auburn University as well as UNL who are studying ways to make voting more efficient by improving layouts and methods at the polls.
Jennifer Lather, an assistant professor of architectural engineering at UNL, is leading the research effort in Nebraska. She said teams observed voters’ movements at 15 polling places in the two counties.
“They were chosen to cover a breadth of different regions — urban, suburban and rural,” Lather said. The emphasis, she said, is on voting processes rather than people.
At Elkhorn’s Common Ground Community Center, Samuel Sweeney and Constance Cushman, both 21, set up laptop computers on card tables in the corner of a gym that was the polling place for three precincts. All day, they quietly watched and recorded times.
“It’s kind of cool to get a holistic picture of the voting process, compared to the five-minute picture you get when you’re voting,” said Sweeney, a political science major from Omaha.
Both work for UNL’s Bureau of Sociological Research. Since 1964, the bureau has helped UNL academics from many departments design and carry out research studies. It also conducts projects for state and local governments, and for local organizations.
Thirty students, including Sweeney and Cushman, were trained to collect the data. The bureau’s associate director, Lindsey Witt-Swanson, said in a statement that this was one of the largest studies it had ever taken on.
“We get to be involved (in) reaching toward a goal everyone can agree on: shorter voting lines,” she said.
University of Rhode Island observers collected similar data at polling places in Rhode Island and California, Lather said. But the largest effort was in Nebraska.
The research is funded by the Democracy Fund and the Stanford-MIT Healthy Elections Project.
The project started in 2017 as URI Votes under the leadership of Gretchen Macht, a professor of industrial and systems engineering theory at URI. Lather, who had worked with Macht on other projects, joined in 2019. This was the first election that included poll observations in Nebraska.
Lather said the team already has made recommendations that have been put in place at polling locations in Rhode Island, California, New Jersey, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The design of polling places has drawn scrutiny in recent years because of long lines that have left people in some locations waiting for hours to vote.
The problem became even more acute when the COVID-19 pandemic struck last spring. Polling supervisors could no longer use certain sites such as nursing homes for polling places. They also needed to provide hand sanitizer and try to separate people as they voted or waited to vote.
Managing lines became a public health matter.
“This election cycle was unique,” Lather said. “COVID-19 really highlighted the problem.”
She said the students observed Tuesday that the largest number of voters visited polling places in the morning. That was different from Rhode Island, where the rush hit after people got off work.
Lather said the work is being viewed as a pilot project. The goal is to expand the research in Nebraska and to other states.
“We really hope this grows, that it wasn’t just a one-off scenario,” she said. “We would like to be able to work with more counties in the area.”
Nebraska on Election Day 2020
