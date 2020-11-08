Slow at the polls? UNL researchers are studying how to speed things up

When you lined up to vote in Omaha or Lincoln on Tuesday, somebody might have been watching you.

At selected polling places in Douglas and Lancaster Counties, pairs of students associated with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln timed how long it took voters to check in and how long it took them to vote. The students also observed when voters arrived to come up with peak voting times.

They are part of a research partnership of engineers and political scientists at the University of Rhode Island and Auburn University as well as UNL who are studying ways to make voting more efficient by improving layouts and methods at the polls.

Jennifer Lather, an assistant professor of architectural engineering at UNL, is leading the research effort in Nebraska. She said teams observed voters’ movements at 15 polling places in the two counties.

“They were chosen to cover a breadth of different regions — urban, suburban and rural,” Lather said. The emphasis, she said, is on voting processes rather than people.