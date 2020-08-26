 Skip to main content
'Small cluster' of coronavirus cases puts UNL sorority in quarantine
'Small cluster' of coronavirus cases puts UNL sorority in quarantine

Members of a University of Nebraska-Lincoln sorority are under quarantine after a “small cluster” of COVID-19 cases was reported by members.

The Delta Delta Delta sorority has reported four confirmed positive cases and one self-reported case. Those living in the sorority’s house have been placed in quarantine, the university said Wednesday.

Another small cluster, one confirmed case and four self-reported cases, was reported Sunday among UNL’s Kappa Alpha Theta sorority.

Individuals living in the Kappa Alpha Theta house were also placed under quarantine.

In-person classes at the university began Monday.

UNL said it is working to post regular updates to its website dedicated to COVID-19.

jwade@owh.com, 402-444-1067

