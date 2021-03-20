Small Nebraska communities hit hard by high energy costs from February cold snap

LINCOLN — When residents of the northeast Nebraska farm town of Pender opened their heating bills recently, they got a shock — monthly bills that normally were $200 to $250 had ballooned to $900.
It's the kind of eye-popping increase in natural gas bills in store for several communities because of last month's unprecedented cold snap and rolling blackouts.
In Neligh, a farm town farther west, the town's natural gas utility usually pays about $50,000 a month for its gas supply. But the latest bill was 30 times that — $1.5 million.
Just west of Omaha, the average residential gas bill in Wahoo shot up from $130 a month to $280. That fee would have exploded to $400 but for the city's decision to use $200,000 in contingency funds to pay down the cost hike.
What happened?
Wholesale natural gas prices paid by communities shot up from a normal 3 MMBtu to 175 to 600 MMBtu because of a combination of high demand and a lack of supply. Utilities that had to buy gas during that period got burned.
The fallout from last month's historic cold snap is starting to be felt around the state, and the reaction has ranged from "holy cow" to words that can't be printed in a family newspaper. Both the Nebraska Legislature and Nebraska Public Service Commission are looking into what can be done to help.
Matt Torczon, the chairman of the Pender Village Board, said he already is talking with local residents who can't afford a $900 heating bill. No one's service will be shut off, he said, but he's hoping that help might be on the way or that the town's gas supplier will be as flexible as Pender has been in allowing residents to pay off their bills over several months.
"We have citizens who are on fixed incomes, we have those citizens who budget month by month ... they're going to have trouble paying their bills all at once," Torczon said.
The cold snap of Feb. 13-17 presented a perfect storm, as it caused an unprecedented rise in the cost of natural gas used to heat homes and fuel power plants. The frigid weather, which reached far into usually mild Oklahoma and Texas, shot up demand for gas while shuttering power plants and production facilities unprepared for record cold conditions that lasted nearly a week.
Even coal-fired power plants were impacted because of frozen piles of coal, said Sarah Jones of Lincoln-based NMPP Energy. The utility company has affiliates that obtain energy supplies for 18 community-owned gas utilities and 69 community-owned electric utilities across six states.
"It was unprecedented," Jones said. "The weatherization issues were more severe the further south you go. Power plants there don't anticipate that kind of cold temperatures and don't have the same weatherization that plants do in Nebraska and in the north."
The price tsunami, she said, didn't impact all utilities. Some had reserves of natural gas that they tapped during the emergency, she said, or had locked in lower prices via contracts. The impact also varied depending on which gas pipeline served a community. But some towns are now looking at borrowing money or issuing bonds to pay their energy bill.
Larger providers such as Omaha's Metropolitan Utilities District and Black Hills Energy had more flexibility, in general, to avoid big increases.
A spokeswoman for MUD said that even though natural gas usage rose by about 50% during the polar vortex, the district was able to moderate the impact on residential customers by using reserves of liquid natural gas and propane instead of buying the high-cost gas offered on the spot market amid the emergency.
As a result, bills for residential customers will rise by an average of only $17.21 for February, MUD said.
A spokeswoman for Black Hills Energy, which serves Lincoln, Columbus, Norfolk, Papillion and several other communities in Nebraska, said its customers can expect an increase in their bills, but the rise will be due to higher gas usage, not due to higher prices.
About 15 mostly smaller cities in Nebraska got really socked, according to State Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha, the chairman of the Legislature's Urban Affairs Committee. The committee held a public hearing with utility representatives to better understand problems associated with the cold snap.
Villages such as Pender, Wayne said, could go bankrupt if they didn't pass on the price hikes to residential customers. Pender paid nearly $370,000 extra for gas during a five-day period last month, which Torczon said is enough natural gas to supply the town for half a year. Wahoo spent $511,000 more than usual.
As a result, Wayne said his committee this week will consider advancing a bill that would provide $10 million in emergency aid to communities that got "gouged" to pay off their big natural gas bills.
The senator said the state has some extra tax revenue this year, and such aid is no different from granting tax relief or aid to farmers and businesses after they face an emergency.
Gov. Pete Ricketts, when asked about the Urban Affairs proposal, said he hasn't seen it, but said it would be difficult to tailor the help for specific needs of communities.
More than one representative of the Nebraska communities that got hammered wondered aloud who made a killing on the short-lived price hikes.
"We need to look at whether it's appropriate for people in the (natural gas) market to exploit a crisis," said Chris Anderson, the city administrator at Central City, which avoided a fee increase by using reserve supplies and by contracting ahead for gas.
Jim McNally, an attorney who represents Neligh, said his community could have turned on its own power plant and moderated its huge bill if it had been warned by the Southwest Power Pool, which regulates the power grid in Nebraska and 16 other states.
Federal agencies and the Nebraska Public Service Commission are exploring issues surrounding the deep freeze.
The state PSC, which regulates private suppliers such as Black Hills and NorthWestern Energy, has scheduled public hearings for April 6 and 7. One issue will be whether the costs can be repaid over several months, said Deb Collins, a PSC spokeswoman. (The PSC does not have jurisdiction over municipal utilities such as those in Pender, Neligh, Wahoo and Omaha.)
Meanwhile, utility managers in many communities are reconsidering how much reserve energy is needed — and what other steps are necessary — to handle the next extreme weather event.
"We may have to change business practices," said Ryan Hurst, utilities manager in Wahoo. "It's better than getting burned for a half a million dollars."
Record-breaking cold temperatures hit Nebraska
paul.hammel@owh.com, 402-618-0009, twitter.com/paulhammelowh