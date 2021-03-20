Small Nebraska communities hit hard by high energy costs from February cold snap

Villages such as Pender, Wayne said, could go bankrupt if they didn't pass on the price hikes to residential customers. Pender paid nearly $370,000 extra for gas during a five-day period last month, which Torczon said is enough natural gas to supply the town for half a year. Wahoo spent $511,000 more than usual.

As a result, Wayne said his committee this week will consider advancing a bill that would provide $10 million in emergency aid to communities that got "gouged" to pay off their big natural gas bills.

The senator said the state has some extra tax revenue this year, and such aid is no different from granting tax relief or aid to farmers and businesses after they face an emergency.

Gov. Pete Ricketts, when asked about the Urban Affairs proposal, said he hasn't seen it, but said it would be difficult to tailor the help for specific needs of communities.

More than one representative of the Nebraska communities that got hammered wondered aloud who made a killing on the short-lived price hikes.

"We need to look at whether it's appropriate for people in the (natural gas) market to exploit a crisis," said Chris Anderson, the city administrator at Central City, which avoided a fee increase by using reserve supplies and by contracting ahead for gas.