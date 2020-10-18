Smuggle a lion: A Nebraskan's unusual post-World War II mission

Oldfield jumped from his car holding a carton of American cigarettes to be offered as a distraction. He beckoned his cameraman, too. “Most Russian soldiers liked to have their pictures taken, so we lined them up alongside the trailer hitch, lit up their cigarettes, and engaged in the usual palaver,” Oldfield wrote. “Those two liked being photographed fortunately and soon lost interest in the trailer.”

“Little did they know what the newsreel commentator would (later) say,” Lt. George Fuller, the mission’s soundman, wrote later. “Little did they know they were congratulating the ‘Amerikanski’ on his fine work in returning the Lion to his Majesty, good King Christian the 10th.”

Moments later, Oldfield’s convoy rolled under the Soviet liftgate, through the Russian checkpoint and into the British occupation zone. “We now had the Isted Lion out,” Oldfield wrote.

The next day, the convoy had crossed the Danish border and headed up the Jutland Peninsula. It went over Fyn Island bridge and on to Nyborg for the 18-mile North Sea ferry ride to Korsør. The Isted Lion barely scraped under 27 highway overpasses before arriving at Copenhagen’s town hall square. “We were directed to the Tøjhusmuseet (Arms Museum) as the best temporary parking place for the lion,” Oldfield wrote.