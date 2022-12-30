Snow possible for western Nebraska, but storm system still far away

It's still too early to say for sure, but western and north-central Nebraska could start getting snow Sunday night, and around 6 inches is possible in some areas.

Mike Sporer, the lead forecaster in the National Weather Service office in North Platte, said Friday afternoon that the energy that will be driving the storm still was over the Pacific Ocean. But it looked as if there was a "pretty good chance for 6 inches or more" in the Chadron area, with lower snow accumulations southeast of there. Mixed precipitation is possible around North Platte, Sporer said, but confidence levels in that were low.

https://publish.twitter.com/?query=https%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FNWSNorthPlatte%2Fstatus%2F1608767035760349186&widget=Tweet

"We'll take any moisture we can get," Sporer said of his region, which has seen little precipitation this year. "We just don't like to shovel it."

Sporer said forecasting models were indicating the snow would fall Sunday night through Monday in that part of the state.

As for eastern Nebraska, one model predicts rain, ice and a little snow for Monday afternoon into Tuesday, said Dirk Petersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service office in Valley. Another model points to snow.

What's likely, he said, is that anyone traveling from eastern Nebraska to the western or northern parts of the state could run into issues with snow.

Conditions look to be poor for traveling, especially in the western portions of Interstate 80, Petersen said.

