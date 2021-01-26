Snowfall total in Omaha is seventh-highest on record; city crews continue to clear streets

Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.
"Our snowfall totals will probably bump up a little bit as we get totals after midnight," meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Tuesday. "We're predicting just about an inch more."
Omaha's highest one-day total for snowfall occurred Feb. 11, 1965, when the National Weather Service recorded 18.3 inches. The blizzard that hit on Jan. 10, 1975, produced 12.1 inches of snow in Omaha, Fajman said.
National Weather Service snowfall reports past 24 hours
|Location
|Snowfall Total
|4 Miles WNW of Lincoln
|14.8
|5 Miles WNW of Lincoln
|14.5
|Hickman, Nebraska
|14
|Denton, Nebraska
|13.8
|7 Miles ENE of Omaha
|12.5
|Omaha Eppley
|11.9
Todd Pfitzer, Omaha's assistant public works director, said Tuesday morning that the city's snow removal operations were proceeding as planned. The major streets had been cleared and plows were busy working on secondary roads before pushing through the neighborhoods.
"After the secondary roads are cleared, we will begin spreading salt and moving into the residential streets," Pfitzer said. "We are asking for a little patience. We got 12 inches of snow yesterday."
The city's 115 Public Works Department plows have been augmented with more than 300 private contractors. The crews will continue working around the clock.
One of the last chores for the crews will be to remove the large piles of snow pushed into the center lanes of major streets. Those piles are called windrows.
"We won't be getting to the windrows downtown until Thursday," Pfitzer said. "We were lucky because this wasn't a real wet snow. We're able to push it around pretty easily and there isn't much wind."
The highest snowfall totals from Monday's storm were recorded in Lancaster County, where Lincoln reported 14.5 inches at the airport, Fajman said. The record one-day total in Lincoln was 19 inches, also recorded on Feb. 11, 1965.
The Lancaster County towns of Hickman and Denton on Monday recorded 14 and 13.8 inches of snow, respectively.
In Johnson County in southeast Nebraska, the town of Sterling recorded 13.5 inches of snow. Gretna, in Sarpy County, recorded 10.5 inches of snow.
In Iowa, Fajman said, Silver City in Mills County had the highest total with 14 inches of snow.
Temperatures in the Omaha area will remain low Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs at most spots in the upper teens or low 20s, according to the weather service forecast. The low temperature Tuesday is expected to drop to the single digits.
Wednesday night may be the coldest night of the week, with lows in the single digits, and possibly at or below zero at some spots.
The forecast calls for dry conditions and a warming trend Thursday and Friday.
