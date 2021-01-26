Snowfall total in Omaha is seventh-highest on record; city crews continue to clear streets

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We won't be getting to the windrows downtown until Thursday," Pfitzer said. "We were lucky because this wasn't a real wet snow. We're able to push it around pretty easily and there isn't much wind."

The highest snowfall totals from Monday's storm were recorded in Lancaster County, where Lincoln reported 14.5 inches at the airport, Fajman said. The record one-day total in Lincoln was 19 inches, also recorded on Feb. 11, 1965.

The Lancaster County towns of Hickman and Denton on Monday recorded 14 and 13.8 inches of snow, respectively.

In Johnson County in southeast Nebraska, the town of Sterling recorded 13.5 inches of snow. Gretna, in Sarpy County, recorded 10.5 inches of snow.

In Iowa, Fajman said, Silver City in Mills County had the highest total with 14 inches of snow.

Temperatures in the Omaha area will remain low Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs at most spots in the upper teens or low 20s, according to the weather service forecast. The low temperature Tuesday is expected to drop to the single digits.

Wednesday night may be the coldest night of the week, with lows in the single digits, and possibly at or below zero at some spots.