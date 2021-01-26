Snowfall total in Omaha is seventh-highest on record with 11.9 inches

Omaha recorded its seventh-highest one-day snowfall total when 11.9 inches fell through midnight Monday at Eppley Airfield.

"Our snowfall totals will probably bump up a little bit as we get totals after midnight," meteorologist Paul Fajman of the National Weather Service office in Valley said Tuesday. "We're predicting just about an inch more."

Omaha's highest one-day total for snowfall occurred Feb. 11, 1965, when the National Weather Service recorded 18.3 inches. The blizzard that hit on Jan. 10, 1975, produced 12.1 inches of snow in Omaha, Fajman said.

The highest snowfall totals from Monday's storm were recorded in Lancaster County, where Lincoln reported 14.5 inches at the airport, Fajman said. The record one-day total in Lincoln was 19 inches, also recorded on Feb. 11, 1965.

The Lancaster County towns of Hickman and Denton on Monday recorded 14 and 13.8 inches of snow, respectively.

In Johnson County in southeast Nebraska, the town of Sterling recorded 13.5 inches of snow. Gretna, in Sarpy County, recorded 10.5 inches of snow.

In Iowa, Fajman said, Silver City in Mills County had the highest total with 14 inches of snow.