Solar project, with $1.3 million battery, is a big step forward for Nebraska

Wind developer Cliff Mesner of Mesner Development in Central City said this is the second NPPD community solar project to generate electricity below the utility's wholesale rates. The first was a smaller facility in Scottsbluff.

"We're actually selling electricity that's cheaper than people are paying for their fossil fuels," he said.

That doesn't mean NPPD has plans to abandon traditional sources of electricity because the utility has fixed costs with its existing power plants. And, it needs a fuel source that's available when the sun isn't shining or the wind isn't blowing. For now, that remains traditional fuels like coal and nuclear.

But the Norfolk solar farm is big news in that sense, too. It will be NPPD's first solar project to include a battery for storage, said David Rich, director of sustainability. Battery storage is essential for solar energy to be a reliable source of electricity, rather than something that's available only when the sun is shining.

Rich said the purpose of the battery on this project will be as a learning tool, and for that reason and because of cost, the battery's capacity is a fraction of the total output of the wind farm.