Some Nebraska Guard members return from Washington only to get snowed in at Camp Ashland

Half of the 300 or so Nebraska National Guard troops who spent last week in Washington securing the inauguration of President Joe Biden made it home before Monday's snowstorm — only to find themselves stranded at the Guard's Camp Ashland.
Three KC-135R tankers from the 155th Air Refueling Wing returned home before 9 p.m. Sunday, ferrying Guard soldiers and airmen from Joint Base Andrews to Lincoln, said Maj. Scott Ingalsbe, a Guard spokesman.
Though some who live in the Lincoln area went home, most traveled to Camp Ashland with plans to spend Monday completing paperwork and other necessary steps to wind up a deployment that lasted almost two weeks.
Now everything is delayed by a day because of the storm, which was expected to drop as much as a foot of snow. So the Guard members will spend a day in the dormlike rooms at Camp Ashland.
The Guard members still in Washington had planned to return home Monday. Instead, Ingalsbe said, they will remain at their Washington-area hotels until the KC-135s can bring them home Tuesday.
"Everybody's safe," Ingalsbe said. "We're just going to kind of weather the storm."
The deployment followed the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump's defeat in the November election. Some of the far-right groups that instigated the insurrection had said they planned to disrupt the inauguration, too. About 26,000 Guard members from across the country were called up to secure the inauguration, about four times as many as usual.
During their stay, several Nebraska Guard members took advantage of Washington settings to hold promotion and reenlistment ceremonies. Sgt. Jacob Anderberry of Axtell reenlisted for another term in the shadow of the Capitol, while four other soldiers were promoted with the Washington Monument as a backdrop.
The Guard found itself in the news late last week after reports that soldiers were barred from the Capitol after the inauguration and forced to sleep in a parking garage. Ingalsbe said all Nebraska Guard members stayed in hotels and were free to go anywhere they liked during their one- to two-hour breaks.
And on the day of the inauguration, they received a treat from the embassy of the Czech Republic. Embassy workers prepared a large pot of spicy goulash for the Nebraska and Texas Guard contingents. Both have a working relationship with the Czech military.