Some Nebraska Guard members return from Washington only to get snowed in at Camp Ashland

The deployment followed the Jan. 6 invasion of the U.S. Capitol by rioters seeking to overturn former President Donald Trump's defeat in the November election. Some of the far-right groups that instigated the insurrection had said they planned to disrupt the inauguration, too. About 26,000 Guard members from across the country were called up to secure the inauguration, about four times as many as usual.

During their stay, several Nebraska Guard members took advantage of Washington settings to hold promotion and reenlistment ceremonies. Sgt. Jacob Anderberry of Axtell reenlisted for another term in the shadow of the Capitol, while four other soldiers were promoted with the Washington Monument as a backdrop.

The Guard found itself in the news late last week after reports that soldiers were barred from the Capitol after the inauguration and forced to sleep in a parking garage. Ingalsbe said all Nebraska Guard members stayed in hotels and were free to go anywhere they liked during their one- to two-hour breaks.

And on the day of the inauguration, they received a treat from the embassy of the Czech Republic. Embassy workers prepared a large pot of spicy goulash for the Nebraska and Texas Guard contingents. Both have a working relationship with the Czech military.