Some TestNebraska sites for COVID-19 closed Monday due to extreme cold, holiday

Some TestNebraska sites for COVID-19 testing will be closed Monday because of the extreme cold the area has been experiencing as well as for the Presidents Day holiday.

The Oakview Mall test site at 3226 Oak View Drive in Omaha will not reopen until Wednesday because of a heating problem, officials said. Anyone already registered for testing should check for updates via text or email.

Closed sites Monday include Bassett at the Rock County Fairgrounds; Burwell in the Loup Basin Public Health Department; Chadron at Chadron Community Hospital; Fremont at Christensen Field; Grand Island at Central District Health Department; Lexington at the Lexington Service Building; McCook at Red Willow Fairgrounds; North Platte at West Central District Health Department; and O'Neill at the O’Neill Armory.

Those who want to be tested may visit Testnebraska.com (or TestNebraska.com/es for Spanish) to schedule an appointment. The TestNebraska hotline is 402-207-9377.

COVID-19 symptoms can include a fever or chills, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, tiredness, muscle aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, runny nose, nausea or vomiting and diarrhea.

