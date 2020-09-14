South Dakota attorney general reported hitting a deer, but man's body discovered next day

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota's attorney general reported hitting a deer Saturday night but actually hit and killed a man whose body wasn’t discovered until the next morning, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.

Gov. Kristi Noem said at a Sunday press conference in Sioux Falls that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the East River town of Highmore. No other details were released.

What follows is from a Department of Public Safety press release:

Ravnsborg, a 44-year-old from Pierre, was driving a sedan westbound on U.S. Highway 14 on Saturday night. He told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that around 10:30 p.m. he hit a deer a mile west of Highmore.

The release does not say if Ravnsborg stopped to confirm that he hit a deer or inspect his vehicle for damage.

The body of Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore, was discovered Sunday morning. The release does not say where Boever was found and who found him.

All information is preliminary at this point, and the State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.