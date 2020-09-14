South Dakota attorney general reported hitting a deer, but man's body discovered next day

RAPID CITY, S.D. — South Dakota's attorney general reported hitting a deer Saturday night but actually hit and killed a man whose body wasn’t discovered until the next morning, the Department of Public Safety said Monday.
Gov. Kristi Noem said at a Sunday press conference in Sioux Falls that Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg had been involved in a fatal crash around 10:30 p.m. Saturday near the East River town of Highmore. No other details were released.
What follows is from a Department of Public Safety press release:
Ravnsborg, a 44-year-old from Pierre, was driving a sedan westbound on U.S. Highway 14 on Saturday night. He told the Hyde County Sheriff’s Office that around 10:30 p.m. he hit a deer a mile west of Highmore.
The release does not say if Ravnsborg stopped to confirm that he hit a deer or inspect his vehicle for damage.
The body of Joe Boever, a 55-year-old from Highmore, was discovered Sunday morning. The release does not say where Boever was found and who found him.
All information is preliminary at this point, and the State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash.
South Dakota’s Division of Criminal Investigation, which is part of the Attorney General’s Office, will not be investigating the crash in order to avoid an appearance or actual conflict of interest, spokesman Tim Bormann said.
Inspectors from the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation will be helping instead.
The attorney general had been driving home to Pierre after attending the Spink County Lincoln Day Dinner in Redfield, Bormann said. The event was hosted at Rooster’s Bar and Grill from 5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., according to the website of the South Dakota Republican Party.
Ravnsborg was not hurt in the crash, Bormann said.
Ravnsborg had not been drinking before the crash, his office said Monday.
