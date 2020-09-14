South Dakota attorney general reported hitting a deer; man's body discovered next day

“He was just a very soft spoken individual” and spent most of his time helping at Victor’s farm, said Nick Nemec, a former Democratic state lawmaker.

Victor said he received a call from Boever around 7:50 p.m. Saturday asking to be picked up on the highway because he had crashed his pickup into a ditch and hit a hay bale.

Victor said he arrived around 8:30 p.m. to find the damaged pickup and Boever, who said he had been on his way to visit him.

He drove his cousin back to his home, where they hung out for around 30 minutes.

Victor left after telling Boever he would help him retrieve his pickup the next morning.

“That’s the last I saw him,” Victor said.

Victor said he called his cousin several times Sunday morning, but Boever didn’t pick up, so he decided to drive over to his house around 9:30 a.m or 10 a.m.

He saw that Victor’s pickup was still in the ditch on the north side of the road as he was driving on U.S. 14 to Highmore. He also saw state troopers, sheriff's deputies, people from the local volunteer fire department and officials from the Department of Transportation. He also saw tarps on the ground.