South Dakota man killed in two-vehicle crash near Ogallala

A 73-year-old South Dakota man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 in western Nebraska.
William Kennedy of Watertown, South Dakota, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to the Nebraska State Patrol. His wife, Judy Kennedy, 72, was taken to the Ogallala Community Hospital in Ogallala. A hospital spokeswoman said Thursday that Judy Kennedy was no longer a patient.
Investigators determined that a Jeep pulling a U-Haul trailer was stopped Wednesday on I-80 about two miles east of Ogallala because of a vehicle fire ahead of it. Judy Kennedy was driving a Chevrolet Malibu that struck the U-Haul trailer from behind about 5:45 p.m. MDT.
The occupants of the Jeep were not injured, the patrol said.
kevin.cole@owh.com, 402-444-1272
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Kevin Cole
Kevin Cole covers Omaha crime and public safety news. Follow him on Twitter @KevinColeOmaha. Phone: 402-444-1272.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.