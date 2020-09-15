South Dakota official says he found body he'd hit the day after crash

The North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation is also participating in the investigation. The South Dakota Division of Criminal Investigation, which would normally be involved, is part of the attorney general's office. It is standard practice to request an outside agency to conduct an investigation when there may be a conflict of interest.

Ravnsborg said Sunday he was “shocked and filled with sorrow." He released a second statement on Monday night detailing his account of the accident, saying it was necessary to dispel rumors.

Ravnsborg said he was driving from a Republican fundraiser in Redfield to his home some 110 miles (180 kilometers) away when his vehicle hit something he believed was a large animal. Ravnsborg said he called 911 and looked around his vehicle in the dark using a cellphone flashlight. He said all he could see were pieces of his vehicle.

After Hyde County Sheriff Mike Volek arrived, the two men surveyed the damage and filled out paperwork for his car to be repaired, the attorney general said.

“At no time did either of us suspect that I had been in an accident with a person,” Ravnsborg said.