Southwest Airlines has resumed flights following a temporary nationwide ground stop of all departing flights that delayed more than 1,500 flights across the country.

Southwest blamed the problem on a computer glitch.

“Southwest has resumed operations after temporarily pausing flight activity this morning to work through data connection issues resulting from a firewall failure,” the Dallas-based airline said in a prepared statement. “Early this morning, a vendor-supplied firewall went down and connection to some operational data was unexpectedly lost.”

At Eppley Airfield, where Southwest is the largest air carrier, eight of 11 departures scheduled for the rest of the day were listed as delayed, according to departure information on the airport's website, Flyoma.com, though most of the delays were short. The longest delay was a 12:25 p.m. flight to Chicago’s Midway Airport that had been pushed back to 2:10 p.m -- an hour and 45 minutes.

Eleven arriving flights were also delayed, including a 9:45 a.m. arrival from Chicago-Midway that was nearly 90 minutes late.

Tim Schmitt, Eppley’s chief operating officer, said only “minor impacts” were expected in Omaha. He urged people scheduled to travel on Southwest today to check with the airline or consult the app on their phones to make sure the flight is departing on time.

By late morning on the East Coast, Southwest accounted for well over half of all delays nationwide, but the airline had canceled fewer than a dozen flights, according to FlightAware, a national flight-tracking system.

In December, Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights over the Christmas holiday due to bad weather and its crew-scheduling system becoming overwhelmed. Those cancellations cost the airline more than $1 billion and are being investigated by the U.S. Department of Transportation.

This story includes information from Associated Press.