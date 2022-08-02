Special season is called a success after eight elk are killed in western Nebraska

Nebraska Game and Parks wildlife administrator Alicia Hardin is calling Nebraska’s first special elk depredation season a success after the harvest of eight of the animals.

Five bulls and three cows were killed during the July 1-31 season on private land in specific parts of Lincoln, Perkins, Keith, Deuel and Garden Counties.

“To me it was a success because landowners had an option of how to deal with elk coming into their fields,” Hardin said. “They didn’t have to wait for damage to occur or before the elk took up residency.”

Total participation in the special season was 179 hunters — 153 residents and 26 nonresidents — who purchased 211 permits.

No hunter filled more than one permit and one nonresident was successful in taking an elk. Permits were available to residents, nonresidents and landowners who own at least 80 acres within the hunting area. Landowners were required to hunt their own land.

“We know those farmers are very happy they were able to get somebody out there right away, and they had plenty of people to choose from,” Hardin said.

Hardin said the eight-animal total is more than the five or six usually killed during the general elk season, another sign of success. It was about the number of elusive animals they expected to be taken.

Game and Parks staff have worked with landowners in this area for several years to lower elk herds to reduce damage to the cropland, including trampling, wallowing and consumption of crops. The small herds that live there stay through harvest, then disperse, making it difficult for hunters to take elk during the late general season.

Because permits were unlimited, hunters had time to obtain permission to hunt before buying; generally, when a limited number of permits are issued, there is a rush to obtain available permits whether one has gained access or not.

The special season is not expected to affect the general elk season, given the size of the area included in the season — roughly 873 square miles of 23,770 square miles included in the two elk units (North Platte River and Box Elder). Small herds in the special season boundary also may have dispersed due to hunting pressure.

For more information about the season or for frequently asked questions, visit outdoornebraska.gov/depredation.