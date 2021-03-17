Sports betting limits, electronic keno apps stay in bill carrying out casino measures

The measures do not mention sports betting. But Briese and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued that sports betting was approved under language authorizing all "games of chance" at the racetrack casinos and that LB 561 was needed to set limits on such betting.

"This isn't about whether you like sports betting. This isn't even about whether you like gambling or not," Wayne said. "The issue is whether you want regulations around it or not."

LB 561 would limit sports betting to people in designated areas of the casinos, instead of anywhere on racetrack property. It would prohibit bets on high school sporting events or other events with athletes under age 18, as well as minor league sports.

It also would prohibit bets on individual athletes involved in any Nebraska college or university competition and athletes under 18 participating in international events such as the Olympics. That means people could not place "prop bets" on such things as how many passes a quarterback would complete.

Opponents questioned whether voters had really supported sports betting and whether senators should explicitly recognize it in state law. They also pointed to the problems created by gambling in general and sports betting in particular.