Sports betting limits, electronic keno apps stay in bill carrying out casino measures

LINCOLN — Gambling opponents fought and lost in the Nebraska Legislature Wednesday against a bill implementing the casino measures passed by voters in November.
The legislative opponents focused their fire on sections of Legislative Bill 561 regulating sports betting and allowing people to play keno using an electronic app. But the majority of state senators backed those provisions before advancing the bill to the second of three rounds of consideration on a 37-5 vote.
State Sen. Tom Briese of Albion, the General Affairs Committee chairman, said he would have been among the opponents in other years. He said he introduced LB 561 to ensure that the will of Nebraska voters gets carried out properly.
"We owe it to the voters to get this in place in a timely manner," he said.
His bill fleshes out a trio of voter-approved ballot measures that include a constitutional amendment allowing casino gambling at licensed horse racetracks and laws regulating the casinos and earmarking most of the tax revenue for property tax relief.
The measures do not mention sports betting. But Briese and Sen. Justin Wayne of Omaha argued that sports betting was approved under language authorizing all "games of chance" at the racetrack casinos and that LB 561 was needed to set limits on such betting.
"This isn't about whether you like sports betting. This isn't even about whether you like gambling or not," Wayne said. "The issue is whether you want regulations around it or not."
LB 561 would limit sports betting to people in designated areas of the casinos, instead of anywhere on racetrack property. It would prohibit bets on high school sporting events or other events with athletes under age 18, as well as minor league sports.
It also would prohibit bets on individual athletes involved in any Nebraska college or university competition and athletes under 18 participating in international events such as the Olympics. That means people could not place "prop bets" on such things as how many passes a quarterback would complete.
Opponents questioned whether voters had really supported sports betting and whether senators should explicitly recognize it in state law. They also pointed to the problems created by gambling in general and sports betting in particular.
Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln criticized the bill for allowing bets on Husker sports. She said that would put too much pressure on young players. Sen. Rob Clements of Elmwood quoted former Husker coach Tom Osborne, who opposed the bill in part because of the increased pressure from fans with money riding on football games.
A vote on keeping the sports betting restrictions in the bill passed 31-10. Lawmakers voted 26-18 to keep a provision allowing people to join keno games through an electronic app, as long as they were physically in a place where keno was allowed.
The committee members added the keno change to help keno operators compete for players. Sen. John Cavanaugh of Omaha said communities across Nebraska rely on keno money to pay for parks and other local betterment projects. But Sen. Joni Albrecht of Thurston argued that the provision would allow people to lose money faster. The apps would be linked to debit cards or a person's bank account.
Other parts of LB 561 would ban the use of credit cards for gambling in the casinos and would allow people to voluntarily request that they be banned from casinos because of gambling problems. It would raise the age for betting on horse races to 21, up from 19, to match the age limit at the casinos.
The bill would require background checks for people applying for gaming operator licenses and would create an enforcement mechanism for paying the taxes. It also would create new crimes for such things as cheating, manipulating slot machines or allowing underage people to gamble.
The measure would merge the existing State Racing Commission with the yet-to-be-formed Nebraska Gaming Commission, creating a seven-member State Racing and Gaming Commission.
Speaker of the Legislature Mike Hilgers of Lincoln raised concerns about a provision that would allow the new commission to issue directives to carry out the ballot measures, rather than go through the lengthy rules and regulations process. He said he was concerned about not having oversight from elected officials, which is part of the rule-making process.
