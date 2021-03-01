Sports betting surges at Iowa casinos. Will it come to Nebraska next?

Before sports betting was legalized in 2019, analysts had predicted handles of $250 million to $300 million a year. Now it’s conceivable that bettors could hit those numbers in a month.

Until Jan. 1, bettors had to visit Iowa casinos in person to set up an account and download sports wagering apps. With that requirement gone, all they must do is cross the state line to get started with the apps from any casino in the state.

More than 80% of the January handle came from online betting.

“What became readily apparent was that these customers, once they come in to register, they don’t come back in,” Ohorilko said. “The clientele is very different. The more serious sports wagering customer is not a casino player.”

At the Council Bluffs casinos, though, in-person betting still remains the preferred mode of wager. That may be because so many of their customers are already driving over from Nebraska, anyway.

At Harrah’s and Horseshoe, just 38% of the $6.9 million January betting handle was placed online, well below the statewide figure of 81%.