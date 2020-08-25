State apologizes for computer glitch that caused delay in TestNebraska results

State officials acknowledged Monday evening that a technical glitch stalled five days of TestNebraska results and apologized for the delays.
The Governor’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services did not detail the extent of the problem and would not answer a question about how many COVID-19 tests were involved.
But the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department acknowledged that a glitch was showing up in the public data.
It reported just 29 tests and five new cases on Monday — both well below normal.
The complications come at a critical time, as schools reopen, college students return to class and people from regular citizens to government officials watch the COVID-19 numbers for a read on the pandemic.
Earlier Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts told reporters, “We have no evidence of any tests being lost.”
But Beth Williams of Omaha said she has been tested twice at TestNebraska sites in the past week, and an attendant at the Crossroads Mall site told her that a problem led to the loss of more than 300 tests. Williams said she was originally tested in Blair on Wednesday, checked with TestNebraska after not hearing anything within three days and was notified of a “lost kit.”
Late Monday, she said she still did not have results from either the Blair or Crossroads test. She said she went to a Kohll’s pharmacy Monday for a third test.
“Now I’m just determined because this is just annoying,” she said.
Her friend Emma Kucera of Omaha said she went for a second test over the weekend after not receiving results from her Wednesday test.
She said that when she called to check on her initial test, TestNebraska couldn’t give her any information on her test.
“What else do you do at that point?” Kucera said.
For the second test, she went to the Oak View Mall site, and she said the attendant told her that she had heard others relate their testing problems from the week.
On Monday, she received results from her original test: positive for COVID-19.
The Lincoln Journal Star reported that almost a dozen people described problems and delays receiving test results from TestNebraska’s Gateway Mall and University of Nebraska-Lincoln sites.
When asked Monday about problems from the Gateway Mall site, Ricketts told reporters, “We have not found evidence that any tests have been lost.” Ricketts encouraged people to be patient, saying sometimes test results take longer to get back.
Late Monday, the Governor’s Office and HHS released a statement to address what they called “a rumor that recently surfaced on social media” about misplaced test results.
The statement said: “We want to reassure people that the TestNebraska lab has not lost or misplaced test results.”
In the statement, HHS said TestNebraska had a technical problem in which a contractor’s data system stopped pushing results to another system. That caused test results from Wednesday through Sunday to not be reported to the person tested or be put into the state’s data collection system, according to the statement.
Without that connection, TestNebraska’s call center directed people to get retested, the statement said, and emails “improperly referenced” lost test results. The state said the test results have now been delivered.
Monday’s data update for Lancaster County, the local Health Department said, did not include all reported cases, but additional data will be included in future updates.
It’s unclear how the glitch affected Douglas County’s COVID-19 data.
Last week, the county’s total tests dropped 1,822 from the previous week — a 22% decline.
The big drop in tests contributed to a notable decline in new cases — a 33% drop for the week.
The state apologized for the problem, adding that “we take very seriously the responsibility to ensure proper and timely data reporting.”
