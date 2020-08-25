State apologizes for computer glitch that caused delay in TestNebraska results

State officials acknowledged Monday evening that a technical glitch stalled five days of TestNebraska results and apologized for the delays.

The Governor’s Office and the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services did not detail the extent of the problem and would not answer a question about how many COVID-19 tests were involved.

But the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department acknowledged that a glitch was showing up in the public data.

It reported just 29 tests and five new cases on Monday — both well below normal.

The complications come at a critical time, as schools reopen, college students return to class and people from regular citizens to government officials watch the COVID-19 numbers for a read on the pandemic.

Earlier Monday, Gov. Pete Ricketts told reporters, “We have no evidence of any tests being lost.”

But Beth Williams of Omaha said she has been tested twice at TestNebraska sites in the past week, and an attendant at the Crossroads Mall site told her that a problem led to the loss of more than 300 tests. Williams said she was originally tested in Blair on Wednesday, checked with TestNebraska after not hearing anything within three days and was notified of a “lost kit.”