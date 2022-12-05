 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Christmas tree lighting set for Sunday in Lincoln

  • Updated
LINCOLN — Gov. Pete Ricketts and his wife, Susanne Shore, will host the annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony Sunday in the Rotunda of the State Capitol. 

The hourlong event will feature live musical performances from Nebraska choirs and musicians, a carol sing and a Christmas message from the governor. It also includes KFOR news anchor Charlie Brogan.  

The ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The Rotunda is on the second floor of the Capitol. 

This marks the final tree lighting ceremony of Ricketts' term in office. 

