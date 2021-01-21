State, Nebraska public employees union reach contract with pay increases for longevity

LINCOLN — A new state labor contract will give most employees the chance to get pay increases for staying on the job longer.

Gov. Peter Ricketts announced the agreement with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, the union representing the largest group of state workers, on Thursday. The contract covers the two state fiscal years ending with June 30, 2023.

The contract provides for a merit-based step pay plan, under which workers can move up on a 40-step pay plan each year if their performance has been rated as satisfactory or above. Each step equals a 1% boost in pay.

On July 1, employees will get bumped up to the step just above their current hourly pay, then will advance two steps. On July 1, they will advance one step. Some will see a bigger increase because minimum pay for all workers will be at least $12 an hour.

Jason Hubly, executive director for the union, said the contract represents progress for state employees and taxpayers, coming after a year that has highlighted the importance of their work. NAPE has long sought some means of rewarding employee experience. Under the current pay standard, people hired years ago often make the same as new hires.