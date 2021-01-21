State, Nebraska public employees union reach contract with pay increases for longevity

LINCOLN — A new state labor contract will give most employees the chance to get pay increases for staying on the job longer.
Gov. Peter Ricketts announced the agreement with the Nebraska Association of Public Employees, the union representing the largest group of state workers, on Thursday. The contract covers the two state fiscal years ending with June 30, 2023.
The contract provides for a merit-based step pay plan, under which workers can move up on a 40-step pay plan each year if their performance has been rated as satisfactory or above. Each step equals a 1% boost in pay.
On July 1, employees will get bumped up to the step just above their current hourly pay, then will advance two steps. On July 1, they will advance one step. Some will see a bigger increase because minimum pay for all workers will be at least $12 an hour.
Jason Hubly, executive director for the union, said the contract represents progress for state employees and taxpayers, coming after a year that has highlighted the importance of their work. NAPE has long sought some means of rewarding employee experience. Under the current pay standard, people hired years ago often make the same as new hires.
“The best thank you for front-line workers is a strong contract and a commitment to fair compensation," Hubly said. "We appreciate the efforts of the governor and his team to work with us to secure a path to a brighter future through a meaningful step pay plan and a higher minimum starting wage.”
Jason Jackson, the state's chief human resources officer, called the contract a "win-win" for the state and employees.
“Over the past two years, our team has been on the front line of flood relief and pandemic response," he said. "With the pay for performance provisions of this contract, we’ll be in a position to recognize those who are going above and beyond for Nebraska.”
As part of the contract, the state will be reclassifying a number of jobs to provide clearer career pathways for employees. The contract also will set up performance management guidelines concerning evaluations, expectations and appeals, and will allow state agencies to expand a maternity leave donation program.
NAPE represents more than 8,000 state employees. Members of the union ratified the contract in December.
martha.stoddard@owh.com, 402-670-2402, twitter.com/stoddardOWH