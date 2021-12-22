State Patrol apologizes after it mistakenly sends emergency alert test to Nebraska cellphones

A test of the emergency alert system jolted many Nebraskans awake late Tuesday night when their cell phones sounded loud alarms.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued the alert, which was inadvertently sent to cellphones across the state, according to a tweet sent from the Nebraska State Patrol account on Wednesday morning.

The tweet included a gif with the words "I'M SORRY."

"We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this error may have caused," the patrol said in the tweet.

The tests are conducted on the third Tuesday of each month and are issued by the State Patrol, Nebraska Public Media and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency on a rotating basis.

Tests also alternate monthly between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. The tests are only supposed to activate the Emergency Alert System for broadcast media, but during Tuesday's test, the wireless emergency alert system was inadvertently activated, too, the Patrol explained on Twitter.

The alert was sent to cellphones across the state. The wireless alert system is the system used to share Amber Alerts and other critical emergency information.

