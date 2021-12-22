 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by University of Nebraska Medical Center
State Patrol apologizes after it mistakenly sends emergency alert test to Nebraska cellphones
1 comment
top story

State Patrol apologizes after it mistakenly sends emergency alert test to Nebraska cellphones

Take a look at 5 festive facts about Christmas trees.

A test of the emergency alert system jolted many Nebraskans awake late Tuesday night when their cell phones sounded loud alarms.

The Nebraska State Patrol issued the alert, which was inadvertently sent to cellphones across the state, according to a tweet sent from the Nebraska State Patrol account on Wednesday morning. 

The tweet included a gif with the words "I'M SORRY."

"We apologize for any inconvenience or distress this error may have caused," the patrol said in the tweet.

The tests are conducted on the third Tuesday of each month and are issued by the State Patrol, Nebraska Public Media and Nebraska Emergency Management Agency on a rotating basis. 

Tests also alternate monthly between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. The tests are only supposed to activate the Emergency Alert System for broadcast media, but during Tuesday's test, the wireless emergency alert system was inadvertently activated, too, the Patrol explained on Twitter. 

The alert was sent to cellphones across the state. The wireless alert system is the system used to share Amber Alerts and other critical emergency information. 

kelsey.stewart@owh.com, 402-444-3100, twitter.com/kels2

1 comment

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

U.N. plans $6 mln payment to Taliban for security

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert