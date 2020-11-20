State teachers union petitions to mandate masks in Nebraska schools

The Nebraska State Education Association on Thursday formally petitioned the Nebraska State Board of Education to impose a mask mandate in the state's schools.
But the Nebraska Commissioner of education expressed doubt that the state education board has that authority.
NSEA president Jenni Benson submitted the petition to the state board on behalf of the union.
The union is asking the state board to require face coverings in Nebraska schools for the remainder of the 2020-21 school year.
Unless the state board acts, the union says, there will be "irreparable harm" to the school system, educators, children and the state.
The petition does not specifically call on schools to adopt the interventions and protocols recommended by the University of Nebraska Medical Center or Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Union officials had said earlier this week they wanted the board to require districts to follow those.
The requests in the petition are more limited in scope.
The union wants the board to impose the mask mandate via its powers to oversee the state's school system and to regulate accreditation, meaning that accredited public and private schools that violated the requirement would put their accreditation at risk.
According to the petition, the union wants the board to require that all teachers, administrators, staff, volunteers and children in grades 3 through 12 wear face coverings.
The union wants schools to ensure that sick children and adults stay home, that those with an infected person at home quarantine, and that those infected with COVID-19 not be allowed to return to school until they complete the prescribed period of isolation.
The union asks that the board study the transmission of the virus in the school systems and "take remedial action as is necessary."
Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said Friday he's looking into next steps for responding to the petition.
"To me the basic question is 'Can the state board impose specific health standards on school districts?'" Blomstedt said.
He said that the Nebraska Department of Education has authority to enforce that school districts follow the health standards established by local public health departments and the governor.
He said, however, he doesn't believe that the department can specify health standards for schools.
Much of what the union is requesting is already being done. Masks and social distancing are already required in the state's larger school districts, including Omaha Public Schools, Lincoln Public Schools and Millard Public Schools and metro-Omaha districts. But there are some school districts across the state where masks are only recommended.
According to the union, many school districts are ignoring the mask recommendations of Gov. Pete Ricketts and the Nebraska Department of Education.
School buildings, classrooms and programs are closing daily because of a shortage of teachers -- a situation unsustainable in many districts, the union petition says.
If schools are required to close again, like they did last spring, there will be long-term harm to children, it says.
