State teachers union petitions to mandate masks in Nebraska schools

According to the petition, the union wants the board to require that all teachers, administrators, staff, volunteers and children in grades 3 through 12 wear face coverings.

The union wants schools to ensure that sick children and adults stay home, that those with an infected person at home quarantine, and that those infected with COVID-19 not be allowed to return to school until they complete the prescribed period of isolation.

The union asks that the board study the transmission of the virus in the school systems and "take remedial action as is necessary."

Nebraska Education Commissioner Matt Blomstedt said Friday he's looking into next steps for responding to the petition.

"To me the basic question is 'Can the state board impose specific health standards on school districts?'" Blomstedt said.

He said that the Nebraska Department of Education has authority to enforce that school districts follow the health standards established by local public health departments and the governor.

He said, however, he doesn't believe that the department can specify health standards for schools.