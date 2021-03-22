Stimulus payments exempt from garnishment for some Nebraskans

Debt collectors and financial institutions received a reminder Monday that Nebraska law may protect qualified low-income consumers from garnishment of their American Rescue Plan stimulus checks.

The American Rescue Plan Act provides emergency assistance for eligible individuals and families, including a one-time cash payment of up to $1,400 for each eligible individual.

Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson said state law exempts certain income and property from execution and attachment by creditors and debt collectors. The purpose of these exemptions is to ensure individuals have enough income and property to provide for such basic necessities as housing, food and utilities.

Any attempt or threat by a creditor or a debt collector to garnish or attach funds provided through the American Rescue Plan Act, if that property otherwise would be exempt under Nebraska law, will be considered in violation of Nebraska’s Consumer Protection Act, Peterson said in a press release.

Peterson said his staff is monitoring and investigating consumer complaints related to COVID-19. Consumers are encouraged to visit www.protectthegoodlife.nebraska.gov for additional tips for protecting themselves during the COVID-19 pandemic.